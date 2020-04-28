Pompeo Discusses Plans to Fight COVID-19 With Sulutan of Oman - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed bilateral cooperation to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with Oman Sultan Hathaim bin Tarik al-Said, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a read out on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke today with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al-Said," Ortagus said. "Secretary Pompeo and Sultan Haitham discussed US and Omani efforts to contain and mitigate COVID-19.

Pompeo also thanked the Sultan for Oman's strong partnership with the United States, the readout said.

Pompeo and Sultan Haithani discussed the importance of continued US-Omani cooperation to advance prosperity, security, commerce and stability in the region, the readout added.