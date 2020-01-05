(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the State Department said, adding that the discussion was dedicated to the situation in Iraq and Iran's alleged threats to the region as tensions in the area are rising in the wake of the killing of an Iranian top military commander in Baghdad.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation in Iraq as well as Iran's continued provocations and threats to the region. The Secretary underscored the Trump Administration's resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities and partners," the State Department's spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, said in a press release issued late on Saturday.

Pompeo subsequently wrote on Twitter that during the telephone conversation with Netanyahu, he emphasized the importance of countering Iran's alleged malign influence in the region.

"I am always grateful for Israel's steadfast support in defeating terrorism. The bond between Israel and the United States is unbreakable," Pompeo said.

The call followed a series of telephone conversations Pompeo had with high-ranking officials from across the world in the wake of the high-profile assassination of the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force. Qasem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike by the United States in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday, alongside Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and 10 other people.

While Iran was outraged by the move and vowed harsh revenge, the United States said that the killing of Soleimani prevented an alleged imminent attack against Washington.

As tensions in the area are heightening, attacks continued to rock Iraq on Saturday.