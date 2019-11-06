Pompeo Discusses Situation in Middle East With Saudi Minister - US State Department

(@imziishan)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir discussed the situation in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, the State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir discussed the situation in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, the State Department said.

"The Secretary thanked the Minister for Saudi Arabia's continued partnership with the United States across many regional and bilateral issues. On Yemen, the Secretary expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia's help in facilitating an agreement between the Republic of Yemen Government and the Southern Transitional Council. They agreed that this was an important step to move toward a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen," the statement read.

The top diplomats also discussed the latest developments in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, as well as a counteraction to Iran.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) signed in Riyadh an agreement under the auspices of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and STC President Aidarus Zoubaidi attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement stipulates the return of the Hadi government to the capital Aden, which was seized by the STC forces in August, unifying the two sides under a central command and establishing a government with equal power-sharing.

In summer, the STC seized Aden and other areas in the south of Yemen reportedly with the backing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Hadi harshly criticized the UAE and demanded its forces be excluded from the Saudi-led Arab coalition operating in Yemen.