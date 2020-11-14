UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Discusses Terrorism, Pandemic At Think Tank In French Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:57 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo n Saturday visited the independent policy think tank Institut Montaigne where he discussed global challenges, including terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo n Saturday visited the independent policy think tank Institut Montaigne where he discussed global challenges, including terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pleased to speak at @i_montaigne in Paris about the global challenges we are facing today, from terrorism to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States and France have been close partners since the founding of our nation, and we'll continue to address our shared concerns together," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

The State Department earlier announced that Pompeo is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday as part of his trip.

After France, Pompeo is scheduled to make working visits to Turkey, Georgia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

