Pompeo Discusses Venezuela, China With Canadian Foreign Minister - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:58 AM

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed "restoring democracy" in Venezuela and Nicaragua, Cuba's influence and China with visiting Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of their meeting on Wednesday

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister reiterated their mutual commitment to restoring democracy in Venezuela and Nicaragua," Ortagus said. "They discussed Cuba's destabilizing interference in Venezuela."

The United States has led a campaign to oust Venezuela's democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro and install opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's head of state. Guaido declared himself interim president in January.

Pompeo and Freeland also expressed concern about China's ongoing detention of two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, as well as Beijing's use of exit bans.

"They agreed China's actions are damaging. Both leaders welcome results-oriented engagement with China that addresses Chinese behaviors of concern to both countries and emphasizes the importance of its respect for rule of law, human rights, and fair and reciprocal trade," Ortagus said.

The two Canadians were arrested in China in December and have been charged with spying. Their detention comes amid a row between the two countries over Canada's arrest last year of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the US request. She is awaiting a hearing on her possible extradition.

