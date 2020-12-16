Pompeo Discusses Venezuela With Colombian President - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with President Ivan Duque over the telephone a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela, the Department of State said in a readout.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke with Colombian President Ivan Duque. Secretary Pompeo and President Duque discussed their mutual goal of a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela," the readout said on Tuesday.

Pompeo and Duque also discussed joint US-Colombian efforts to meet the needs of Venezuelan migrants and refugees who had fled their country, the readout also said.

"The Secretary expressed our gratitude to the Colombian people and government, who are now hosting more than 1.7 million Venezuelan refugees," the readout added.

Pompeo also pledged to continue helping Colombia meet public health needs arising from COVID-19, as well as efforts to rebuild Providencia and San Andres islands after the recent devastating hurricane, according to the readout.