Pompeo Discusses With Belarusian Countepart Trip To Minsk, Iraq Situation - State Dept.

Pompeo Discusses With Belarusian Countepart Trip to Minsk, Iraq Situation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei to discuss new dates for his trip to Minsk and situation in Iraq, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo called Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei today to discuss dates for rescheduling his trip to Minsk," Ortagus said. "The two also discussed the situation in Iraq."

Pompeo appreciated Belarus's condemnation of the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Minsk's sovereignty and territorial integrity, she added.

Initially, Pompeo was scheduled to visit Minsk on January 4 but had to postpone it due to rising tensions in Iraq.

The commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed on January 3 in a US drone strike near the Baghdad airport. Washington believes that Soleimani and Muhandis were behind the December 31, 2019, attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The Iraqi parliament demanded Sunday that the government expel all foreign troops from the country in light of a US drone strike near Baghdad that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last Friday.

