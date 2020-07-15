UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Discusses With Spain's Foreign Minister 5G Security, Venezuela Crisis - State Dept.

Wed 15th July 2020

Pompeo Discusses With Spain's Foreign Minister 5G Security, Venezuela Crisis - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed on Tuesday with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya mobile networks security, Venezuela crisis, NATO strengthening and international efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister González Laya discussed the importance of secure 5G networks, the crisis in Venezuela, the importance of strengthening NATO," the statement said.

They also discussed economic recovery after the pandemic and safely increasing international mobility.

Pompeo thanked Spain for cooperation on combating COVID-19, Ortagus added.

More Stories From World

