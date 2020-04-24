Pompeo Does Not Rule Out China, Russia May Coordinate Disinformation Efforts Against US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he has not ruled that Russia, China and Iran may coordinate disinformation campaign efforts aimed against the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he has not ruled that Russia, China and Iran may coordinate disinformation campaign efforts aimed against the United States.

"Look, we see very similar messages propagated by very similar means. It's difficult to know the level of coordination," Pompeo told the CBN when asked whether he was not discounting a coordinated effort by the three countries.

However, Pompeo emphasized that it is hard to know the answer whether China, Russia and Iran coordinate efforts aimed at disinformation against the United States.

"What you can say is they're observing what the others are doing and then they're responding in a group," Pompeo said. "That is, they are taking information being provided by one and others are promoting it online and elsewhere too. This information, David - this disinformation campaign matters."

Pompeo noted that the American people and the people around the world go to sources to obtain information about their safety, health, family members sand other.

"It is nasty when a government runs a disinformation campaign and it puts those peoples' lives at risk and their health at risk," he said.

Pompeo also pointed out that the US government has done its utmost to call out the disinformation against the United States.

"It is disingenuous, it is dangerous, and these governments need to stop, and they need to stop doing it in a coordinated way as well, if that's what's actually taking place," Pompeo concluded.

US officials, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly accused China of attempting initially to cover-up the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and later launched a disinformation campaign to suggest the virus may have originated in the United States.

China's foreign ministry has said Beijing shared information on the epidemic with the World Health Organization and other countries, including the United States, in a timely manner.

China has also taken a proactive role in shipping medical supplies, humanitarian aid and specialists to countries in need of help during the pandemic.