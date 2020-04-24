UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Does Not Rule Out China, Russia May Coordinate Disinformation Efforts Against US

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Pompeo Does Not Rule Out China, Russia May Coordinate Disinformation Efforts Against US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he has not ruled that Russia, China and Iran may coordinate disinformation campaign efforts aimed against the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he has not ruled that Russia, China and Iran may coordinate disinformation campaign efforts aimed against the United States.

"Look, we see very similar messages propagated by very similar means. It's difficult to know the level of coordination," Pompeo told the CBN when asked whether he was not discounting a coordinated effort by the three countries.

However, Pompeo emphasized that it is hard to know the answer whether China, Russia and Iran coordinate efforts aimed at disinformation against the United States.

"What you can say is they're observing what the others are doing and then they're responding in a group," Pompeo said. "That is, they are taking information being provided by one and others are promoting it online and elsewhere too. This information, David - this disinformation campaign matters."

Pompeo noted that the American people and the people around the world go to sources to obtain information about their safety, health, family members sand other.

"It is nasty when a government runs a disinformation campaign and it puts those peoples' lives at risk and their health at risk," he said.

Pompeo also pointed out that the US government has done its utmost to call out the disinformation against the United States.

"It is disingenuous, it is dangerous, and these governments need to stop, and they need to stop doing it in a coordinated way as well, if that's what's actually taking place," Pompeo concluded.

US officials, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly accused China of attempting initially to cover-up the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and later launched a disinformation campaign to suggest the virus may have originated in the United States.

China's foreign ministry has said Beijing shared information on the epidemic with the World Health Organization and other countries, including the United States, in a timely manner.

China has also taken a proactive role in shipping medical supplies, humanitarian aid and specialists to countries in need of help during the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia China Trump Beijing David United States May Family Government Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.