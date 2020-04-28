(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed ways to hold Iran accountable for its "disregard" of UN Security Council resolutions, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian ... The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed steps to counter terrorism, and to hold Iran accountable for its disregard for UN Security Council resolutions," Ortagus said.