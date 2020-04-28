UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Drian Discuss Response To Iran's 'Disregard' Of UNSC Resolutions - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pompeo, Drian Discuss Response to Iran's 'Disregard' of UNSC Resolutions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed ways to hold Iran accountable for its "disregard" of UN Security Council resolutions, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian ... The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed steps to counter terrorism, and to hold Iran accountable for its disregard for UN Security Council resolutions," Ortagus said.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Europe Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

35 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

50 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.