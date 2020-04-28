(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed ways to hold Iran accountable for its alleged disregard of UN Security Council resolutions, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian...The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed steps to counter terrorism and to hold Iran accountable for its disregard for UN Security Council resolutions," Ortagus said.

On Sunday, US media reported that Pompeo was putting together a strategy to try to force an extension of an arms embargo against Iran or re-impose harsher sanctions if the UN Security Council declines to extend the arms embargo, which expires this year.

Under the strategy, the United States may claim that it formally remains a partner in the 2015 Iran Nuclear Agreement although the Trump administration announced a withdrawal from the deal in 2018.

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook has shared a draft US resolution to extend the arms embargo indefinitely with some members of the UN Security Council. He has noted that Iran should never receive missiles and even small conventional arms. However, harsher sanctions will not be introduced before the fall due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union in 2015. According to the agreement, Iran was set to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran and hit Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions. In response, Tehran also discontinued its commitments.