Pompeo, Drian Discuss Steps to Advance Political Solution in Libya - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed over the telephone the advancement of a negotiated political settlement in Libya, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss steps to reduce violence and advance a negotiated political solution to end the conflict in Libya," Ortagus said on Tuesday evening.

The two officials also addressed ways to strengthen the countries' relationships and solidarity in NATO, the stability in the Sahel region and the importance of coordinating efforts at the United Nations on issues of global security and health, Ortagus added.

Earlier on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Government of National Accord (GNA) are expected to resume talks under the Libyan Joint Military Commission's 5+5 format on the ceasefire and security arrangements in the next few days.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

In early February, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission comprised of five senior military officers from each side, started negotiations under United Nations auspices in Geneva. The second round of the negotiations ended on February 23. As a result, the warring parties agreed to a draft a ceasefire deal that should pave the way for a lasting ceasefire in Libya and allow the safe return of civilians to their homes under the auspices of the UN mission to the country.