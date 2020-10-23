Pompeo During Indo-Pacific Trip to Urge Sri Lanka to Make 'Choices' on China Ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during an upcoming tour of the Indo-Pacific will press Sri Lankan officials to make decisions about their nation's relationship with China, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Dean Thompson told reporters on Thursday.

"Right now, we think [Sri Lanka is] at a point to make some choices about where they head, with regard to your question on China, in particular," Thompson said in response to a question on growing Chinese influence in Sri Lanka.

"We urge Sri Lanka to make difficult but necessary decisions to secure its economic independence and long-term prosperity," Thompson said moments earlier in his prepared remarks.

The top US diplomat will meet with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena as part of a wider tour of the region that includes stops in India, Indonesia and the Maldives.

Thompson said human rights, democracy and the rule of law would feature prominently in Pompeo's discussions with Rajapaksa and Gunawardena.

The secretary will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and engage in the third annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Indian counterparts.

Pompeo's tour will start in India on October 25 and end with his return to the United States on October 30.