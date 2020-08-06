UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Backing UN-Brokered Ceasefire In Libya - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:32 PM

Pompeo, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Backing UN-Brokered Ceasefire in Libya - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during a phone call discussed the importance of supporting a UN-brokered ceasefire in Libya among other regional issues, State Department Spokesperson Cale Brown said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during a phone call discussed the importance of supporting a UN-brokered ceasefire in Libya among other regional issues, State Department Spokesperson Cale Brown said on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Shoukry discussed regional issues, including the importance of supporting a UN-brokered ceasefire in Libya through political and economic talks," Brown said in a statement.

Libya has been partitioned between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The western part of the country, including the capital Tripoli, is controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA), while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in the situation by providing military assistance to the GNA and the LNA, respectively.

