WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill discussed the crisis in Venezuela and joint efforts to halt illegal immigration, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said after the two diplomats met on Thursday.

"The Secretary and the [Salvadoran] Foreign Minister also discussed the importance of US-Salvadoran cooperation in stemming illegal immigration to the United States," Ortagus said in a statement.

The duo also discussed supporting democracy in the Western Hemisphere including in Venezuela, Ortagus added.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 70 percent of migrants apprehended at the southwest border of the United States in the current fiscal year came from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Each of these nations has now struck agreements with the Trump Administration to confront irregular migration.