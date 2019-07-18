UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Emphasizes Greece Role In Stabilizing Balkans During Meeting With Greek Counterpart

Thu 18th July 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo underscored Greece's contribution to stability in the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean in a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, according to a Department of State readout of the session.

"Secretary Pompeo highlighted the strong bilateral defense and security partnership, noting Greece's role as a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans," the readout stated.

Pompeo also commended Greece's progress in developing energy resources, as well as the nation's commitment to religious liberty, the readout added.

Pompeo has held numerous meeting with other foreign ministers in Washington this week to attend the Trump administration's second annual ministerial on religious freedom.

