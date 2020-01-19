UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Erdogan Leave Berlin Conference On Libya - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

Pompeo, Erdogan Leave Berlin Conference on Libya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have left the international conference on Libya, which is being held in the German capital, the German Focus news magazine reported on Sunday.

Erdogan and his delegation left the German Chancellery building in the evening. According to the conference participants, the Turkish side played a constructive role in the negotiations.

Berlin hosted talks among the two Libyan rival administrations and international actors to find solutions to the longstanding conflict in the North African country.

In Libya, the confrontation between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez Sarraj and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid LNA's advance on the GNA-held Libyan capital of Tripoli.

