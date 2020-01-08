Pompeo, Esper Arrive at White House After Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived at the White House in the wake of a missile attack on American forces in Iraq, CNN reported.

The Pentagon earlier said Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq at personnel at the bases at Al-Assad and Erbil on Tuesday.