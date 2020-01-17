Pompeo, Esper Call on South Korea to Increase Spending on US Military Presence

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday released a jointly penned appeal to South Korea in the Wall Street Journal asking the ally to increase spending on upkeep of US military bases in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday released a jointly penned appeal to South Korea in the Wall Street Journal asking the ally to increase spending on upkeep of US military bases in the country.

The piece was published immediately after the failure of a sixth round of negotiations between the two sides aimed at increasing Seoul's contributions to the cost-sharing Special Measure Agreement (SMA), according to Yonhap news agency.

"These narrowly defined costs are only one part of the picture. America's contributions to South Korea's defense in this highly technological age - including some advanced capabilities Seoul still needs to acquire - far exceed the cost of U.S. 'boots on the ground' and constitute a far larger burden for the American taxpayer than meets the eye," the commentary attributed to Pompeo and Esper read.

The commentary went on to explain that South Korea's economy will only benefit from increasing spending as, according to Pompeo and Esper, most of the contributions "go right back into the local economy" as salaries, construction contracts and logistical support.

The United States under President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on nations hosting US bases to share a larger part of the financial burden, specifically South Korea and Japan. In June last year, John Bolton visited the two allies while still serving as national security adviser, with reports claiming he demanded leadership of both countries to increase spending by up to 500 percent.

The US military currently maintains as many as 28,500 troops in South Korea, less only than Germany and Japan.