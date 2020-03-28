Pompeo, EU Counterpart Discuss Cooperation to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed by telephone bilateral cooperation in combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell," Ortagus said in the release on Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo and High Representative Borrell jointly affirmed the critical role of the Transatlantic relationship in promoting global public health and in combatting COVID-19."

The United States surpassed 100,000 novel coronavirus cases Friday evening, days after passing China and Italy to become the country with the most infections of the disease, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.

China has 81,897 confirmed cases and Italy has 86,498 confirmed cases.