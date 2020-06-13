Pompeo, EU Counterpart Discuss Urgent Need to End War in Libya - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and EU counterpart Josep Borrell discussed the urgent need to resolve the Libyan conflict and ways the European Union can support the implementation of the UN arms embargo, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell," Ortagus said on Friday. "The Secretary and High Representative discussed the urgent need for an end to the conflict in Libya amid worsening foreign interference and ways the EU's Operation IRINI can best support the implementation of the UN arms embargo.

"

On March 31, the European Union launched Operation IRINI, which succeeded Operation Sophia. The latter mission focused on rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, but ended when the Italian authorities stopped accepting rescue vessels carrying migrants.

The European Union has said Operation IRINI's main task is to fully enforce the UN arms embargo on Libya through the use of maritime, aerial and satellite assets.