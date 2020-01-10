Pompeo, EU High Representative Discuss Security Challenges in Middle East - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the EU's high representative during a phone conversation discussed the situations in Libya and Iran, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Pompeo spoke today with European Union (EU) High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell.

Secretary Pompeo and High Representative Borrell discussed ongoing security challenges in the middle East, including Iran's destabilizing role," the release said on Thursday.

The two leaders, she added, also discussed the need for a sustained ceasefire and political solution in Libya.

US-Iran tensions escalated this week after the Iranians fired missiles at bases in Iraq hosting American troops in retaliation for the assassination of commander Qesem Soleimani.