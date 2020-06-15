UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, EU Officials Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Post-COVID-19 Recovery - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pompeo, EU Officials Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Post-COVID-19 Recovery - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo conducted a video conference with EU High Representative Josep Borrell and the EU member states' foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Ukraine and post-COVID-19 economic revovery, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"The Secretary highlighted joint US and EU resolve to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ortagus said.

The spokesperson noted that Pompeo and his counterparts accused Russia of engaging in "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine and of attempting together with China to undermine democratic societies.

"Secretary Pompeo, High Representative Borrell and the ministers discussed the importance of the Transatlantic partnership in rebuilding our economies post-COVID-19," the statement said.

Russia has repeatedly refuted accusations of being involved in the conflict in Easter Ukraine as well as of meddling into internal policies of foreign countries.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

27 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

57 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

57 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

1 hour ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

2 hours ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.