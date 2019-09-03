Pompeo, European Parliament President Sassoli Discuss Venezuela Crisis - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and European Parliament President David Sassoli met to discuss the issue of providing support to the Venezuelan National Assembly to promote a transition of government in Venezuela , Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today in Brussels with European Parliament President David Sassoli," Ortagus said in a press release. "The Secretary and President Sassoli also discussed how they can further support Venezuela's National Assembly in promoting a democratic transition."

Ortagus said the two officials also discussed strengthening transatlantic economic and security ties and emphasized that China must be held accountable for human rights abuses in the town of Xinjiang.

Venezuela faces a US-led effort to oust the government of President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with opposition leader and a self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido. The United States has imposed comprehensive sanctions against Venezuela and frozen some of the country's assets.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup to effect a forced change in government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.