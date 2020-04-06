Pompeo Explores Joint US-Canada Effort to Keep COVID-19 Supplies Flowing - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Secretary of State Michael Pompeo offered during a phone call with his Canadian counterpart Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne to work with Ottawa to secure supplies of equipment to care for coronavirus patients, the State Department said in readout of their conversation on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo reiterated the United States' desire to work with Canada to ensure the viability of international supply chains for crucial medical supplies and personnel, while also meeting the needs of regions with the most severe outbreaks," the readout said.

The two officials also reviewed efforts to repatriate their citizens from cruise ships and third countries, the readout added.

President Donald Trump created concerns in Canada by invoking the Defense Production Act last Friday against the American manufacturer 3M to prevent shipments of protective medical gear other countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ruled out any retaliation on Canada's part, noting that it is in the interest of both nations to work collaboratively to keep people safe.