Pompeo Expresses Confidence Flare-Up in US-India Trade Tensions Can Be Resolved

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo addressed an outbreak of trade tensions between the United States and India on Wednesday, with a speech in New Delhi urging the two nations to end policies that limit bilateral trade

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo addressed an outbreak of trade tensions between the United States and India on Wednesday, with a speech in New Delhi urging the two nations to end policies that limit bilateral trade.

"What about reducing trade barriers between our two great nations?" Pompeo asked rhetorically before offering an answer: "I'm very confident that a solution can be found, one that will honor President [Donald] Trump's call for fair and reciprocal trade and benefit the citizens if India and the United States alike."

In early June, Trump removed India from the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, which gives duty free access to the United States for products made in developing nations.

In doing so, Trump cited a failure by India to provide assurances that US products would have "equitable and reasonable access" to Indian markets.

India had been the biggest beneficiary of the GSP, which allowed duty free imports of up to $5.6 billion of Indian goods.

India retaliated by imposing tariffs on 28 US products, including apples and almonds. India also remains subject to US tariffs on steel and aluminum.