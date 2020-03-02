The United Sates is confident in the efforts that Italy and South Korea are taking to combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said via Twitter on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The United Sates is confident in the efforts that Italy and South Korea are taking to combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said via Twitter on Monday.

"We're confident in Italy and South Korea's efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak," Pompeo said.

The top US diplomat also expressed gratitude toward these countries "for their transparency and tireless work to administer care to those affected by the novel coronavirus."

Currently, more than 1,500 cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Italy, while more than 4,000 cases have been diagnosed in South Korea.