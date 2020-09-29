UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Expresses Hope Turkey, Greece Will Continue Dialogue To Settle Differences

Tue 29th September 2020 | 04:09 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed on Tuesday Washington's support for a dialogue between Greece and Turkey amid tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed on Tuesday Washington's support for a dialogue between Greece and Turkey amid tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"We strongly support dialogue between NATO allies Greece and Turkey and encourage them to resume discussion of these issues as soon as possible.

I spoke with [NATO] Secretary General [Jens] Stoltenberg just two days ago on the progress being made in NATO, and we hope that these talks can continue in a serious way," Pompeo said at a briefing during his visit to the Greek island of Crete.

The tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean escalated this summer when Turkey started exploration drilling in the waters that Greece considers its exclusive economic zone.

