Pompeo Expresses Support For Ecuador President's 'Call For Dialogue' - US State Department

Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed support to Ecuador President Lenin Moreno for a call for dialogue with the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo assured him of the United States' continued support for his commitment to democratic practices, and for economic reforms to advance Ecuador's prosperity," Ortagus said. "The Secretary also expressed support for President Moreno's call for dialogue.

"

Moreno has accused supporters of his predecessor, Rafael Correa, of fueling protests that began earlier this month. One of the reasons behind the protests was the government's decree to institute fuel subsidies cuts.

Moreno repealed the decree earlier in October, saying that new legislation was being developed to ensure a fair subsidy policy.

According to Ecuador's ombudsman's office, at least eight people died in the protests and 1,340 were wounded. The authorities have detained more than 1,190 protesters.

