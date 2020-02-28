UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Finn Foreign Minister Discuss Importance Of Countering Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto discussed the need to counter Russia and China at a meeting in Washington, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met today with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in Washington, DC," Ortagus said on Thursday.

"[They] exchanged views on transatlantic security and the importance of countering Russian and Chinese malign activity."

Pompeo and Haavisto also discussed prospects for continued security and defense cooperation between the United States and Finland, Ortagus added.

Last week, Finland's Defense Ministry announced that the country's armed forces would participate in the NATO Cold Response 2020 military exercises that will take place from March 9 to March 19 in the Troms region of northern Norway.

