Pompeo, Finnish Counterpart Discuss 5G Security, Afghanistan Aid - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto discussed security for 5G communications networks and Finland's humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and discussed the importance of securing 5G networks," the release said.

Although the release offered no details, the United States is pressing European countries to avoid using 5G mobile technology from Huawei over fears equipment made by the Chinese telecom giant could contains backdoor access available to the nation's intelligence agencies, according to media reports.

Instead, the Washington is urging nations to use equipment from Finland's Nokia, Sweden's Ericsson and South Korea's Samsung and has even suggested that the United States purchase all or part of Nokia - a suggestion that has met with a chilly reception from Finland.

During the Thursday's conversation, Pompeo also thanked Finland for the nation's cooperation on global security issues, especially for development, humanitarian, and security assistance in Afghanistan, the readout said.