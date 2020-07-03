UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Finnish Counterpart Discuss 5G Security, Afghanistan Aid - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:07 PM

Pompeo, Finnish Counterpart Discuss 5G Security, Afghanistan Aid - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto discussed security for 5G communications networks and Finland's humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto discussed security for 5G communications networks and Finland's humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and discussed the importance of securing 5G networks," the release said.

Although the release offered no details, the United States is pressing European countries to avoid using 5G mobile technology from Huawei over fears equipment made by the Chinese telecom giant could contains backdoor access available to the nation's intelligence agencies, according to media reports.

Instead, the Washington is urging nations to use equipment from Finland's Nokia, Sweden's Ericsson and South Korea's Samsung and has even suggested that the United States purchase all or part of Nokia - a suggestion that has met with a chilly reception from Finland.

During the Thursday's conversation, Pompeo also thanked Finland for the nation's cooperation on global security issues, especially for development, humanitarian, and security assistance in Afghanistan, the readout said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Technology Mobile China Washington South Korea United States Sweden Finland 5G Samsung Media All From Nokia Huawei

Recent Stories

India's IT Ministry Excludes Huawei From 5G Rollou ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate 2 in Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 ..

5 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan Exchange Rates 03 July 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Asian stocks extend gains as US jobs trump virus w ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.