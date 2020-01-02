UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Firmly Condemns Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad - Department Of State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 04:00 AM

Pompeo Firmly Condemns Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad - Department of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and firmly condemned the recent attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, spokesperson for the Department of State Morgan Ortagus said.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Shia protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Embassy in Baghdad following US airstrikes on Iran-backed units operating in the country for their alleged involvement in an attack at a Kirkuk base that killed a US contractor.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the December 31 Iran-backed terrorist attack on U.

S. Embassy Baghdad. Secretary Pompeo noted the measures the Government of Iraq has taken to improve the security situation and stressed the Government of Iraq's obligation to prevent further attacks against our diplomatic mission," Ortagus said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Pompeo added that the United States would continue its efforts to ensure Iraqi freedom, independence and sovereignty.

The Iraqi president and prime minister have already condemned the embassy siege, in which a part of the fence was set alight. According to Pompeo, no one was hurt in the incident and there were no plans to evacuate the embassy staff. The Pentagon has dispatched marines to ensure diplomats' safety.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Storm Prime Minister Pentagon Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad Independence United States December Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Six Saudi PoWs return home

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Fala ..

2 hours ago

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

5 hours ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

4 hours ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

5 hours ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.