Pompeo Firmly Condemns Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad - Department of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and firmly condemned the recent attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, spokesperson for the Department of State Morgan Ortagus said.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Shia protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Embassy in Baghdad following US airstrikes on Iran-backed units operating in the country for their alleged involvement in an attack at a Kirkuk base that killed a US contractor.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the December 31 Iran-backed terrorist attack on U.

S. Embassy Baghdad. Secretary Pompeo noted the measures the Government of Iraq has taken to improve the security situation and stressed the Government of Iraq's obligation to prevent further attacks against our diplomatic mission," Ortagus said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Pompeo added that the United States would continue its efforts to ensure Iraqi freedom, independence and sovereignty.

The Iraqi president and prime minister have already condemned the embassy siege, in which a part of the fence was set alight. According to Pompeo, no one was hurt in the incident and there were no plans to evacuate the embassy staff. The Pentagon has dispatched marines to ensure diplomats' safety.