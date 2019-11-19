UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Flying To Brussels This Week For NATO Talks On Burden Sharing - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

Pompeo Flying to Brussels This Week for NATO Talks on Burden Sharing - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss terrorism and burden sharing at the NATO ministerial in Brussels this week, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

"Pompeo will travel to Brussels, Belgium, from November 20-21, to attend the NATO Ministerial and to meet with key NATO Allies," Ortagus said in a press release.

"The delegation will also discuss continued cooperation among NATO members to face... threats such as terrorism and energy security."

In Brussels, Pompeo will meet with NATO Allies and Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the December NATO Leaders' Meeting in London, Ortagus said.

Pompeo will also discuss with his European colleagues important deliverables including burden sharing and collective defense, she added.

Related Topics

NATO Brussels London Alliance Belgium November December From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

21 minutes ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

51 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.