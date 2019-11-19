Pompeo Flying to Brussels This Week for NATO Talks on Burden Sharing - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss terrorism and burden sharing at the NATO ministerial in Brussels this week, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

"Pompeo will travel to Brussels, Belgium, from November 20-21, to attend the NATO Ministerial and to meet with key NATO Allies," Ortagus said in a press release.

"The delegation will also discuss continued cooperation among NATO members to face... threats such as terrorism and energy security."

In Brussels, Pompeo will meet with NATO Allies and Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the December NATO Leaders' Meeting in London, Ortagus said.

Pompeo will also discuss with his European colleagues important deliverables including burden sharing and collective defense, she added.