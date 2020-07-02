UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Foreign Ministers Of 5 Central Asian States Discuss COVID-19 Response- State Dept.

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:32 AM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic impact on global and regional economies, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Henick told reporters on Wednesday

"One of the primary agenda of yesterday C5+1 high-level dialogue was COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and Central Asia region," Henick said during a press briefing, referring to the virtual meeting Pompeo conducted on Tuesday with his colleagues from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Henick noted that the United States has provided its regional partners with $25 million in aid to combat the pandemic and will continue participating in the IMF, World Bank and other international institutions assistance programs to the Central Asia countries worth $3 billion.

"We believe that regional partnership and greater economic integration are keys to prosperity and resilience," Henick said.

The United States and the five Central Asian countries created the C5+1 format dialogue in September of 2015 to discuss pressing regional issues.

