UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Freeland Discuss Cuba's Role In Venezuela - US State Department

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:16 AM

Pompeo, Freeland Discuss Cuba's Role in Venezuela - US State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland during a phone call on Thursday discussed the situation in Venezuela and Cuba's influence in that country, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland during a phone call on Thursday discussed the situation in Venezuela and Cuba's influence in that country, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and expressed concern about Cuba's destabilizing interference," Ortagus said.

Both leaders discussed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Washington as well.

Pompeo and Freeland reiterated their concern about detention of two Canadian citizens in China, she added.

The two Canadians were arrested in China in December and have been charged with spying. Their detention comes amid a row between the two countries over Canada's arrest last year of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the US request. She is awaiting a hearing on her possible extradition.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister China Washington Canada Visit Wanzhou Cuba Venezuela Justin Trudeau December Huawei Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

29 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

29 minutes ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

29 minutes ago

Sexual violence in conflict is threat to collectiv ..

31 minutes ago

US Mission of SDC Condemns IS Plot to Bomb Pittsbu ..

31 minutes ago

Netanyahu Calls on International Community to Supp ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.