WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland during a phone call on Thursday discussed the situation in Venezuela and Cuba's influence in that country, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and expressed concern about Cuba's destabilizing interference," Ortagus said.

Both leaders discussed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Washington as well.

Pompeo and Freeland reiterated their concern about detention of two Canadian citizens in China, she added.

The two Canadians were arrested in China in December and have been charged with spying. Their detention comes amid a row between the two countries over Canada's arrest last year of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the US request. She is awaiting a hearing on her possible extradition.