UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Freeland Discuss Shared Concerns About Chinese Government's Actions - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:43 PM

Pompeo, Freeland Discuss Shared Concerns About Chinese Government's Actions - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland discussed the newly enacted Chinese law on national security in Hong Kong and the fate of two Canadians detained by Beijing, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said after the call on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland discussed the newly enacted Chinese law on national security in Hong Kong and the fate of two Canadians detained by Beijing, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said after the call on Tuesday.

"The two leaders... discussed shared concerns about Beijing's unjustified detention and charging of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, as well as China's imposition of draconian national security legislation on Hong Kong," Ortagus said in a statement.

The United States and Canada have both condemned the new Chinese law and announced the suspension of deliveries of military products and goods of high strategic importance to Hong Kong. Beijing has said that it will take the appropriate countermeasures in response to any foreign interference in Hong Kong.

Canada and United States have also repeatedly called on Beijing to release Kovrig and Spavor, who have been charged with espionage. Canadian officials allege that the two were detained as a retaliatory measure for Canada's detention of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou , who was detained in Canada in 2018 at the request of the United States. Meng is wanted by US authorities for her alleged role in violating sanctions against Iran.

The two officials also discussed the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that went into force on July 1.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spurred an invitation to attend the NAFTA 2.0 celebration in Washington on Wednesday reportedly over President Donald Trump's threats to re-impose tariffs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran China Washington Canada Trump Wanzhou Beijing Hong Kong United States Justin Trudeau July 2018 Agreement Mike Pompeo Huawei

Recent Stories

Local administration to seal seven more areas in L ..

6 minutes ago

Razak Dawood says increasing geographical diversif ..

35 minutes ago

Azhar Ali reviews Pakistan’s first week of train ..

44 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination of Iraqi Polit ..

45 minutes ago

Rollick on #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Jingles on TikTok to ..

50 minutes ago

The All New Feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p & Y8p Are Here ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.