Pompeo, French Counterpart Discuss Importance Of Libyan Political Process - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:54 PM

Pompeo, French Counterpart Discuss Importance of Libyan Political Process - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during a meeting in Paris discussed the importance of the UN-led political reconciliation process in Libya, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during a meeting in Paris discussed the importance of the UN-led political reconciliation process in Libya, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said on Monday.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister stressed the significance of political reconciliation in Libya under a UN-led political process," Brown said in a statement.

The two diplomats, Brown added, also discussed security in the Sahel, NATO unity, countering China, and Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon.

Pompeo is currently on a trip to seven countries, including France, Turkey, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, to discuss various issues including promoting peace in the Middle East. Pompeo will also visit Georgia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates during his trip which ends on November 23.

More Stories From World

