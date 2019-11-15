Pompeo, French Minister Discuss Support to Ukraine - US State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met on Thursday and discussed support to Ukraine , the potential EU accession of Macedonia and Albania and the situation in Iran , Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Le Drian exchanged views on the importance of EU accession for North Macedonia and Albania, on support for Ukraine, and on holding Iran accountable for its ongoing provocations," Ortagus said on Friday.

The two officials also talked about the efforts to counter the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and the need for the NATO alliance and for continued Trans-Atlantic cooperation, Ortagus noted.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the [Trump] administration's steadfast commitment to the alliance, and reiterated the need for Trans-Atlantic cooperation," Ortagus said.

Pompeo and Le Drian met on the sidelines of the Small Group ministerial of the Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).