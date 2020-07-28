Pompeo, Georgia Prime Minister Discuss COVID-19 Response, October Vote - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over the telephone with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and discussed the bilateral partnership and the close coordination in the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout of the call on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Gakharia discussed the importance of the US-Georgia partnership and our close coordination in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Brown said.

The two officials also discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia in October, Brown said.

Pompeo emphasized the importance of ensuring the elections will be fair and transparent, and commended Georgia for passing constitutional amendments to establish a partially proportional electoral system, Brown also said.

"The Secretary urged continued efforts to strengthen the independence of Georgia's judiciary as an essential step for attracting foreign investment and cautioned against politicization of Georgia's judicial and electoral processes," Brown added.