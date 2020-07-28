UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Georgia Prime Minister Discuss COVID-19 Response, October Vote - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pompeo, Georgia Prime Minister Discuss COVID-19 Response, October Vote - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over the telephone with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and discussed the bilateral partnership and the close coordination in the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout of the call on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Gakharia discussed the importance of the US-Georgia partnership and our close coordination in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Brown said.

The two officials also discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia in October, Brown said.

Pompeo emphasized the importance of ensuring the elections will be fair and transparent, and commended Georgia for passing constitutional amendments to establish a partially proportional electoral system, Brown also said.

"The Secretary urged continued efforts to strengthen the independence of Georgia's judiciary as an essential step for attracting foreign investment and cautioned against politicization of Georgia's judicial and electoral processes," Brown added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Independence Georgia October Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

5 minutes ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

6 minutes ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

6 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

2 hours ago

Sri Lanka cricket announces premier league in Augu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.