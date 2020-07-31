Pompeo Gets Subpoena in Investigation of Smear Attacks on Biden in Ukraine Probe- Lawmaker

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo must hand over all his records dealing with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and their dealings with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said after issuing a subpoena on Friday

"The subpoena demands all records purportedly dealing with the Bidens and Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings the department has produced to Republican-led Senate committees," Engel said in a press release.

Engel explained the subpoena is part of the Foreign Affairs Committee's investigation of Pompeo's alleged use of State Department resources "to advance a political smear of former Vice President Joe Biden."