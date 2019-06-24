UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Goes To Saudi Arabia, UAE For Talks On Iran

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:28 AM

Pompeo Goes to Saudi Arabia, UAE for Talks on Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Sunday he was travelling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for talks on Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Sunday he was travelling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for talks on Iran.

"I'm heading out today. Our first stops will be in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two great allies in the challenge that Iran presents," he told reporters before the flight.

He said he wanted to discuss with the allies "how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned and how we can build out a global coalition."

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been rising since Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers last year. The US president admitted on Friday he had stopped a military strike on Iran from going forward.

