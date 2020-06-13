UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Going To Meet Chinese Officials In Hawaii - Reports

Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is going to hold a meeting with Chinese government officials in Hawaii, media reported.

Details of the meeting are being currently finalized, the Politico newspaper reported, citing two sources.

The US Department of State and the Chinese Embassy in the United States have not commented on the reports yet, Politico added.

Under President US Donald Trump's administration, relations between the two countries have considerably soured, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, human rights violations in some of its regions, and encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong.

China has denied the accusations and, in its turn, pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the United States.

Since the eruption of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington has also been accusing Beijing of concealing information about the outbreak and failing to inform the international community about it in time. The allegations have been refuted by China.

