Pompeo, Griffiths Discuss Developments In UN Efforts To Solve Yemen Conflict - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 03:20 AM

Pompeo, Griffiths Discuss Developments in UN Efforts to Solve Yemen Conflict - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has discussed with Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths the latest developments in the efforts of the United Nations to bring a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis in Yemen, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said after the meeting between the two leaders.

"The Secretary thanked the Special Envoy for his continued efforts to move the political process forward. The Secretary and the Special Envoy discussed the latest developments on the UN-led political track," Ortagus said in a readout on Wednesday. "The Secretary expressed concern over the recent increase in Iranian-supported Houthi attacks into Saudi territory that exacerbate the conflict and deepen mistrust. The Secretary and the Special Envoy agreed that parties must continue working toward a political settlement and an end to the conflict in Yemen.

"

The armed conflict in Yemen, a small nation in the Arabian Peninsula, between government forces and the Houthi rebels has been ongoing at the same time. The situation worsened when Saudi Arabia and its allies joined the conflict and unleashed a military campaign against the Houthis. The attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, many of them women and children.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid. A recent report released by charity group Save the Children showed that the number of cholera cases in Yemen in the first half of 2019 had already exceeded the total for 2018.

