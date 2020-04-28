Pompeo, Guaido Accuse Maduro of Blocking Aid to Venezuela

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro of repressing doctors and blocking international aid to the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Pompeo had a phone conversation on Monday with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by the United States as the country's interim leader.

"Pompeo and interim President Guaido strongly condemned Maduro's blocking of international food and medical assistance," Ortagus said on Monday.

Pompeo and Guaido also discussed the Framework for a democratic transition .

The US-devised plan calls for Maduro to cede power and allowing simultaneous Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the country in return for lifting sanctions.

The political situation in Venezuela derailed in 2019 after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president and was endorsed by several countries, including the United States, which imposed several rounds of sanctions against the country's officials and entities. Maduro, whose presidency was supported by Russia and China, among others, has denounced Guaido as "a US puppet" and the sanctions as an illegal attempt to seize the country's sovereign assets.