Pompeo, Guterres Discuss Iran Embargo, Steps to End Libyan Conflict - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call discussed Iran's arms embargo as well as steps to resolve the conflict in Libya, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Secretary-General Guterres discussed steps to end the conflict and advance a negotiated political solution in Libya, the urgent need to renew the Syria humanitarian cross-border mechanism, and the importance of extending the UN arms embargo on Iran," Ortagus said in a statement.