UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Has No Evidence About Virus Lab Leak: China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:25 PM

Pompeo has no evidence about virus lab leak: China

China on Wednesday hit back at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, saying he "doesn't have any" evidence

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday hit back at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, saying he "doesn't have any" evidence.

Pompeo said on Sunday that there was "enormous evidence" to show that the new coronavirus originated in a lab in China, further fuelling tensions with Beijing over its handling of the outbreak.

"I think this matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians, who lie for their own domestic political ends," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

"Mr Pompeo repeatedly spoke up but he cannot present any evidence. How can he? Because he doesn't have any," she said.

Pompeo said Sunday in an interview that there was "enormous evidence" that the new coronavirus came out of a Wuhan lab.

Most scientists believe the new virus, which emerged in China late last year, jumped from animals to humans -- possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.

The World Health Organization said the US claims were "speculative".

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Beijing Sunday Market From Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal govt allocates Rs 30 billion to support ba ..

2 seconds ago

Czech study shows very low COVID-19 incidence in p ..

47 seconds ago

Mentally disturb man ends life

48 seconds ago

European Commission Expects Global GDP to Decrease ..

50 seconds ago

DPO for improving 'Pukaar 15' service in Sargodha

51 seconds ago

OPPO's New Reno3 Pro TVC not only stirs up the Spi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.