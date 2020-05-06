UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Has No Evidence About Virus Lab Leak: China

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

China hit back Wednesday at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, saying he "doesn't have any" evidence

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :China hit back Wednesday at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, saying he "doesn't have any" evidence.

Washington and Beijing have clashed repeatedly over the virus, which emerged in China late last year but has since spiralled into a global pandemic.

Conspiracy theories that the virus came from a maximum-security virology lab in Wuhan have swirled since earlier this year, but were brought into the mainstream last month by US government officials.

Pompeo said on Sunday that there was "enormous evidence" to show that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.

"I think this matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians who lie for their own domestic political ends," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

