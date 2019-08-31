UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Highlights Need For New Approach To Resolve Syrian Conflict - US State Department

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted during his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen the need for a new approach in the political process to resolve the ongoing conflict in Syria, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo... emphasized the need for new steps in the political process in order to resolve the conflict," Ortagus said in a release.

Pompeo and Pedersen agreed that the ongoing violence in Syria is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and must cease immediately, the release said.

Pompeo expressed concern over the continued attacks by Syrian government forces and their allies against civilians in the Idlib province and called for an immediate ceasefire, the release added.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.

