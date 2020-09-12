UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Holds Separate Meetings With Kabul, Taliban Delegations In Doha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:39 PM

Pompeo Holds Separate Meetings With Kabul, Taliban Delegations in Doha

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he had held separate meetings with the delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement on the sidelines of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he had held separate meetings with the delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement on the sidelines of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

"Pleased to meet Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman [Abdullah Abdullah] and Foreign Minister [Mohammed Haneef Atmar] in Doha at the launch of historic peace negotiations," Pompeo said on Twitter around the afternoon GMT, attaching images form the meeting.

Two hours later, the US secretary of state posted images from the meeting with the Taliban delegation, writing "Met with Taliban Political Deputy Mullah Beradar to welcome the launch of Afghan peace negotiations. The Taliban must seize this opportunity to forge a political settlement & reach a comprehensive & permanent ceasefire to end 40 years of war.

This effort must be Afghan led."

Pompeo arrived in Doha on Friday to personally attend the landmark intra-Afghan talks, marking the first time in two decades that Kabul and the Taliban come around a negotiation table.

The launch of talks was brokered by the US following many rounds of talks with the Taliban which eventually resulted in a historic peace deal between the US and the radical movement on February 29. The key provisions of the deal were that the Taliban and Kabul release each other's prisoners 1,000 and 5,000, respectively and that the radical movement commit to reduce violence, as prerequisites of launching intra-Afghan talks.

The talks, which began on Saturday, are now expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan after almost two decades of war and insurgency.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Twitter Qatar Doha February From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sundas Foundation president discusses thalassemia ..

17 seconds ago

Provision of Gas facility to 25 villages, adjacent ..

19 seconds ago

Naval Chief visits Pakistan Navy installations at ..

20 seconds ago

Dubai inmates receive AED3 million in donations

25 minutes ago

USAID holds virtual roundtable to discuss business ..

22 seconds ago

Paris Police Detain 200 People During Yellow Vest ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.