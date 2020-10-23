Pompeo Holds Talks With Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held separate talks with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington on Friday to discuss ways to stop the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held separate talks with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington on Friday to discuss ways to stop the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pompeo welcomed Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to the State Department at around 10:30am local time (1430GMT), just one hour after hosting a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Neither minister has confirmed the possibility of a face-to-face meeting during their visits to Washington.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that Mnatsakanyan started his visit to the United States by meeting with the acting US assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs Philip Reeker.

Pompeo earlier this week said he was anxious to hear what the two diplomats are seeing on the ground and how they might get closer to resolving the conflict.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. The parties have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires, however, both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of provocations and attacks on civilian settlements. The tensions originally began when the region broke off from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic in 1988.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the death toll after more than three weeks of violence has reached nearly 5,000.